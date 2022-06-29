Love to read but don’t have enough space for all your books? A solid e-reader can solve that problem. A majority of the e-readers in the market currently use E Ink technology – a kind of panel that replicates the look of a book. These screens let you read for long periods of time without the eye strain that you usually experience from staring at a liquid-crystal display (LCD) or organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screen. But there are lots of options out there. Which e-reader is best for you?

We shopped around and focused specifically on ones with excellent battery life, which you can read clearly on buses and trains (even with direct sunlight hitting your screen) and which suit your budget. Here are our top picks. Get them with Amazon Prime so you can dive into your summer reads as soon as possible.

1. Best Overall: Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB)

Pros

Larger screen area than usual

Long battery life

Includes a convenient USB-C port

Wireless charging

IPX8 waterproof rating

Cons

Reviewers report slow page turn speed

With the same design as the Kindle Paperwhite – that is, smaller bezels around the screen, and a larger 6.8-inch display – the 2021 Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition has a few important upgrades. Foremost among them is that it has swapped out micro-USB for a USB-C charging port, which is convenient, since most devices today are powered with USB-C cables. The battery life has also increased from four to 10 weeks on a single charge, according to Amazon. With 32GB of space, this Kindle can hold a whopping 15,000 books with no issues. Other advantages include its wireless charging feature, and the fact that it has an IPX8 waterproof rating, meaning it can be submerged in up to two metres of water for an hour. So, poolside reading this summer? It’s absolutely possible with this hi-tech e-reader.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides 1-year limited warranty and service.

2. Best All-Rounder: Kobo Libra 2

Pros

Large storage capacity

Convenient USB-C charging

Audiobook support

Functional asymmetric design

IPX8 waterproof rating

Cons

Expensive

The new model of the Kobo Libra has got all the features you’ve come to expect from e-readers, but also a few convenient bonuses that you’ll appreciate. It offers a fantastic E Ink Carta screen, along with 32GB internal storage for your entire library of books. If you prefer listening to books instead, this device provides Bluetooth connectivity so you can pop on your headphones, download and listen to audiobooks. Like the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, Kobo Libra 2 also uses a USB-C charging cable, which makes topping up the battery quick and convenient. Its asymmetric style isn’t just a design quirk – it has nifty page-turn buttons on the edge, so that reading single-hand is easy and intuitive.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh84.44 for 12 months with select banks.

3. Best Budget: All-New Kindle (10th Gen)

Pros

Thin, lightweight

Glare-free

Allows you to set font preferences

Excellent battery life

Affordable price

Cons

No colour temperature adjustment

No waterproof rating

A beautiful little gem to have on you whenever you’re on the move, the 10th-generation Kindle is packed full of great features. Its built-in front light and glare-free screen allow you to read even in bright sunlight. It’s light and thin enough to hold in one hand, and its battery life is so solid, one charge can last up to four weeks! Do note, however, that since this Kindle doesn’t allow you to adjust colour temperature, it does give off a bit of blue light when you’re reading at night or in dark areas. The device comes in two colours – black or white.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh29, 1-year accidental damage protection for Dh48, and 2-year damage protection with 1-year extended warranty for Dh61.

4. Best for Students: BOOX Nova Air

Pros

Access to Google Play Store apps

Excellent stylus

Sleek design

Smooth digital note-taking

Supports several e-book formats

Cons

Reviewers say stylus magnet is weak

Expensive

When you think of an e-reader, you think about reading books. But the Boox Nova Air takes it further with its hybrid E Ink tablet technology, allowing you to write and take notes with its sleek stylus. The device is compatible with a number of e-book formats, from EPUB to CBZ, so students will find it easy to download books or reports, and work on them like they would on a tablet. The screen is exceptionally paper-like, reviewers say, and its protective glass makes reading in direct sunlight feasible. When writing or drawing, you can select from several brush and pen shapes and layers. A built-in handwriting recognition feature in the Notes app is also convenient, when transferring your notes between devices. So, if you don’t just read books, but take notes, draw, or annotate, Boox Nova Air is the perfect choice for you.

5. Best for Heavy Readers: All-New Kindle Oasis (10th Gen)

Pros

Large, high-quality screen

Adaptable font and text size

IPX8 waterproof rating

Cons

No headphone jack for listening to audiobooks

Thicker side may make it difficult to hold

The latest Kindle Oasis offers a premium reading experience – perfect for bookworms who like to spend hours with their e-reader. The device features adaptable brightness, excellent backlighting to reduce eye strain, and a choice of 8GB or 32GB storage for all your books. The Oasis differs from other e-readers with its slightly thicker design on one half of the device, which is supposed to make it easier to hold. However, some reviewers are not completely happy with it, since it doesn’t provide enough depth to get a good grip. Still, the device has enough great features going for it, including an IPX8 waterproof rating and a large, vivid display.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh62.42 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh57, 1-year accidental damage protection for Dh95, and 2-year damage protection with 1-year extended warranty for Dh121.