Watch all-new Ford Mustang Mach 1 unleashed on track

The legendary Ford Mustang Mach 1 is back as a 2021 model. After teasing it late last month, the Blue Oval has finally revealed the successor to the iconic Mustang variant from the Sixties, powered by a naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8.

The 2021 Mustang Mach 1, expected to hit showrooms early next year, features a more aggressive design, as well as performance parts from the Shelby GT models. The vehicle’s engine produces 480 horsepower and 596Nm of torque. The car will come standard with a six-speed manual transmission, with a 10-speed automatic transmission also available as an option.

“Mach 1 has a special place in Mustang history, and it’s time for this special edition to claim the top spot in our 5.0-liter V8 performance lineup and reward our most hardcore Mustang enthusiasts who demand that next level of power, precision and collectability,” said Dave Pericak, director, Ford Icons. “Like the original, the all-new Mustang Mach 1 will be true to its heritage, delivering great looks and as the most track-capable 5.0-liter Mustang ever.”

Mach 1 made its appearance for the first time in the 1969 model year of Ford Mustang, boosting the coupe’s performance and dynamics with its suspension tweaks. In the years that followed, Mach 1 established its own niche as a variant with greater performance versus Mustang GT but more attainable than the Shelby and Boss variants.

The video above shows the all-new Mach 1 on track flanked by two historic models.