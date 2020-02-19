Tragic sight: Ferrari F40 burnt to a crisp after catching fire on streets of Monaco

When vehicles catch fire they can be consumed by the blaze in minutes. It’s a sad sight – but when the car in question happens to be a Ferrari F40, well, it’s downright tragic for motoring enthusiasts all over the world - and that is exactly what happened yesterday in Monaco.

Parked in the streets of the tiny principality, witnesses saw the red Italian exotic burn to the ground. The cause of the fire is not yet known but it could have originated in the engine compartment. Several videos of the incident have surfaced online one of which shows a man, possibly the owner, raising his hands in despair while looking helplessly on as the flames engulf the mid-engine, rear-wheel drive supercar which was built from 1987 to 1992.

Another video (posted above) shows the fire totally swallow the car and spew a huge cloud of black smoke in the air. In this video, you can see a man on a balcony directly above the F40 try his best to help by directing a garden hose at the flaming supercar but it’s nowhere near enough to stop the fire. Without a shadow of a doubt, he is our hero of the day for his valiant effort.

The iconic car, which was designed to celebrate Ferrari's 40th anniversary, perished but fortunately nobody was hurt.