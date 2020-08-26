The Kona from Hyundai is one of the peppiest little crossover SUVs on sale. Up for a mid-cycle facelift now, Hyundai has released teaser images of the refreshed Kona as well as its sportier N Line versions. The Korean carmaker says these new models have been styled based on the brand’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ global design identity.
The facelifted Kona appears to have a wider stance and a sleeker face which Hyundai says is thanks to the “shark-inspired nose”. The teaser images reveal the Kona’s upgraded daytime running lamps, a front skid plate and redesigned bumper.
Meanwhile, the new Kona N Line shows off a low-set air intake and a relatively more aggressive front bumper, accompanied by corner fins and crisp crease lines. The N Line range is Hyundai’s strategic trim placement aimed at attracting a broader spectrum of customers into its fold, especially as an entry point to the high performance N Brand.
Hyundai says it will release more design details on the new Kona and Kona N Line in the coming weeks.