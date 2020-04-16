They worked at the Sterling Stamping Plant in Macomb County's Sterling Heights, Detroit

The United Auto Workers (UAW) has confirmed two more Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) employees have died of the coronavirus.

They worked at the Sterling Stamping Plant in Macomb County's Sterling Heights, Detroit, but it is not clear where they contracted the virus.

“We have sad news to report out of Sterling Heights Stamping as two UAW members have passed from this national pandemic,” said Brian Rothenberg, a UAW spokesman. “The UAW extends our condolences to their family, friends and coworkers during this difficult time.”

The Sterling Stamping Plant has more than 2,200 personnel working on building parts for the Dodge Grand Caravan and Durango, Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Cherokee and Ram trucks.

FCA has been bit hardest among the Detroit Three by COVID-19 with 15 UAW-represented employees and one non-union worker confirmed dead due to the virus.