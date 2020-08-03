Cadillac is just a few days away from revealing its first electric vehicle, an SUV named Lyriq. And now, ahead of the virtual reveal scheduled for August 6, GM’s premium brand has released a few teaser images of the electric SUV.
Apart from shots of the front and a silhouette of the profile, the set of images also shows a close up of the driver’s-side fender, door and a large charging port panel.
Underpinned by GM’s new BEV3 platform, the Lyriq will be the first crossover electric SUV to use General Motors’ Ultium battery pack, which will also be used on the Hummer EV when it’s launched next year. The Lyriq is expected to slot in between the XT5 and XT6 SUVs in terms of size.
The Lyriq will be the first of many EVs to be launched by Cadillac over the coming years to build a complete portfolio of electric vehicles.