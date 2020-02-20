Brand new Taycan, Porsche's first electric vehicle, goes up in flames - destroys garage it was parked in too...

Brand new Taycan, Porsche's first electric vehicle, goes up in flames - destroys garage it was parked in too...

A brand-new Taycan, Porsche’s first electric vehicle, caught fire and was burnt to a crisp in Florida while it was parked in a residential garage.

The fire totally gutted the EV and also caused thousands of dollars in damages to the garage where it was parked overnight - but fortunately there were no reported injuries. A full investigation is currently ongoing.

“Late on the 16th of February, we were made aware of an incident at a residential address where one of our cars was parked overnight. We are investigating and we remain ready to assist if called upon. We are relieved to hear that no one was harmed in this incident, and that it’s too early to speculate on the cause until the investigation has concluded,” read a statement from Porsche.

At this point in time, it is not clear how the sports saloon caught fire – but it is the first reported incident involving Porsche’s first electric car.

However, this isn’t the first EV to catch fire; several high-profile models have gone up in smoke including a Jaguar I-Pace, Hyundai Kona EV, and a Tesla Model S while Audi recalled a few hundred E-Trons due to faulty batteries.

