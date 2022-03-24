WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR ABOUT DEWA’S IPO: HERE ARE 9 FACTS

DEWA is offering 3.25 billion shares, or a stake of 6.5 per cent in the company, in three tranches or portions to potential investors. But what portion of these are for individual investors?



2. The first portion of shares are made available to ‘retail’ investors, who are non-professional individual investors who invest money themselves or through brokerage firms. These investors are those with a UAE-based bank account and a DFM Investor Number (known as ‘NIN’).



3. The second portion of shares in DEWA is for institutional investors (legal entities like banks, funds, insurers or any large institution), while the third portion of the preliminary share offering is for eligible employees of DEWA .



4. While 260 million shares are offered to individual investors, 65 million shares are offered to eligible employees of Dewa. Meanwhile, 2.925 billion shares are offered to professional or institutional investors. Each share subscriber will have a minimum guaranteed allocation of 1,000 shares.



5. While the minimum subscription size for individual investors and Dewa employees has been set at Dh5,000, any additional investments can be made in lots of at least Dh1,000. When it comes to institutional investors, the base subscription has been set at Dh1 million. There is no maximum limit.



6. The share offering’s subscription period is expected to run from March 24 to April 2, meaning starting March 24 potential investors can subscribe to or buy shares. But before that, those looking to book shares can send in their subscription forms via their respective banks and express their interest in buying shares.



7. Beyond April 2, individual investors cannot subscribe to or buy any more shares before trading commences on April 12. Similarly, after April 15, professional investors or institutions cannot subscribe to or buy any more shares, a day after which their investments will be allocated.



8. Individual investors will be officially allotted shares on April 11, and this is also when any excess subscription monies, if any, will be refunded back. The price range (Dh2.25 to Dh2.48) at which you, as a potential investor, can subscribe to DEWA IPO shares was published on March 24.



9. The final offer price will be announced on April 6. The opening of subscriptions today, according to analysts, will generate the biggest response yet for an IPO in Dubai.