Customers shop at a supermarket in Dubai in pre-COVID-19 times. Photo is used for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: How better to quench your thirst on a sweltering summer day than with a glass of cold lemon juice? This is now easy on your wallet too since the price of 1kg lemon has dropped to Dh3 from Dh6. Stock up on some lemons and get your daily citrus fix.

The Coronavirus-fuelled economic issues has resulted in a change of financial circumstances for the majority of households in Dubai. Therefore, any news of stability on essential items is welcome at this point.

Dh 3

Minimum price of 1kg lemon in Dubai

Citrus fruit lovers will be disappointed to know that the price of oranges in Dubai has been on an upward trajectory, with 1kg now costing Dh5 compared to Dh4 on June 8.

Prices of vegetables like cucumber and potato have also seen an increase. You could substitute them with other vegetables, whose prices remain under control.

For fish lovers, it’s a mixed bag of news. The price of king fish has soared, with 1kg now costing Dh54.9 compared to Dh49.9 on June 8. However, salmon prices have reduced, with 1kg now costing Dh44.9 compared to Dh45.9 on June 8. It’s the perfect time to grill some salmon and have it with some veggies for dinner tonight.

READ MORE A step-by-step guide on how you can file a consumer complaint including grocery prices in the UAE

These trends came to light as we tracked the prices of essential household items in Dubai. We will bring you a price basket of commonly used goods in Dubai on a regular basis. It will list the minimum and maximum price for household groceries, including rice, bread, cooking oil, meat, poultry, fish, milk, eggs, water, salt, sugar, fruits and vegetables and hygiene essentials such as sanitisers and face masks.

You can use it as a budgeting tool to track your expenditure and avoid being overcharged in a grocery store or supermarket in Dubai.

The price of fresh milk in Dubai has been steady for the past several days. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Feel free to add generous servings of extra virgin olive oil over your hummous as prices are under control. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Why not make some delicious pulao since the price of basmati rice is under control in Dubai? Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

You can add some extra sugar in your coffee. Sugar prices are under control. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Whip up a dates milkshake today. Date prices have remained consistent. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

In a mood to make some chicken biryani? Go ahead since chicken prices have been under control in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

King fish prices in Dubai have seen a steep increase. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Who doesn't love some baked salmon? Prices of salmon have remained under control. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

The prices of different varieties of beef in Dubai have not changed much. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Barbecue some meat tonight because lamb prices in Dubai have stayed consistent. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

If you fancy Arabic bread, buy them today. Bakery product prices have stayed in a controlled range. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Citrus fruit lovers will be disappointed. The price of oranges in Dubai has been on an upward trajectory. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Prices of vegetables like potatoes and cucumbers have seen an increase in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Stock up on some lemons and get your daily citrus fix. Prices have dropped. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Face masks, once priced high, are now easily available and well-priced in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Consumers in Abu Dhabi can check grocery prices against a Price Monitor. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

There are channels for consumers to report price hikes in Sharjah. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Ajman and Fujairah have made provisions for consumers to report unfair price hikes. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives