Dubai: How better to quench your thirst on a sweltering summer day than with a glass of cold lemon juice? This is now easy on your wallet too since the price of 1kg lemon has dropped to Dh3 from Dh6. Stock up on some lemons and get your daily citrus fix.
The Coronavirus-fuelled economic issues has resulted in a change of financial circumstances for the majority of households in Dubai. Therefore, any news of stability on essential items is welcome at this point.
Dh3
Minimum price of 1kg lemon in Dubai
Citrus fruit lovers will be disappointed to know that the price of oranges in Dubai has been on an upward trajectory, with 1kg now costing Dh5 compared to Dh4 on June 8.
Prices of vegetables like cucumber and potato have also seen an increase. You could substitute them with other vegetables, whose prices remain under control.
For fish lovers, it’s a mixed bag of news. The price of king fish has soared, with 1kg now costing Dh54.9 compared to Dh49.9 on June 8. However, salmon prices have reduced, with 1kg now costing Dh44.9 compared to Dh45.9 on June 8. It’s the perfect time to grill some salmon and have it with some veggies for dinner tonight.
These trends came to light as we tracked the prices of essential household items in Dubai. We will bring you a price basket of commonly used goods in Dubai on a regular basis. It will list the minimum and maximum price for household groceries, including rice, bread, cooking oil, meat, poultry, fish, milk, eggs, water, salt, sugar, fruits and vegetables and hygiene essentials such as sanitisers and face masks.
You can use it as a budgeting tool to track your expenditure and avoid being overcharged in a grocery store or supermarket in Dubai.