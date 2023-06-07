What would happen if you have zero per cent utilisation rate?

Financial experts are increasingly recommending that you don’t want to go above 10 per cent if you really want an excellent credit score. But what would happen if you kept credit utilisation rate at zero per cent?



Having zero per cent utilisation rate may not look as good as you might think, especially to credit card issuers. The reason being for credit card issuers a zero per cent utilisation rate would mean that you aren’t making any purchases on your credit card.



“While a zero per cent utilisation rate is better than having high credit utilisation, it’s not as good as something in the single digits. This is why it’s often recommended that you aim to keep your credit utilisation rate at 10 per cent (or below) as a healthy goal to get the best credit score,” Naish said.