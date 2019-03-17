Atta Olyan was killed during the tragic attacks in Christchurch. Image Credit: Social Media

Also in this package New Zealand shootings: Al Noor Mosque founder among injured

Fifa on Sunday have bemoaned New Zealand goalkeeper who passed away in the Mosque attacks. Atta Olyan was injured in Al Nour hospital shooting on Friday and was announced dead this morning.

In a tweet on their official page FIFA wrote “with deep sorrow that we learned today that the goalkeeper of New Zealand futsal team, Atta Alian was killed during the tragic attacks in Christchurch. All our condolences to Alian family and the families of the victims who perished in the attacks."

Atta a Jordnaian who has moved to New Zealand with his family in 1992, works in an IT company, and is the goal keeper for New Zealand futsal national team. Atta is married and has left behind a baby girl.

In a statement, New Zealand Football said it was deeply sad to receive the news of Olayyan’s death.

He had played 19 international games for the New Zealand Futsal Whites.

Chief Executive Andrew Pragnell said the death was devastating for those in the football community.

“On behalf of everyone at New Zealand Football our thoughts and prayers go out to anyone who has been affected by these heinous acts of violence,” Pragnell said.

Atta Olayan have left behind a wife and a baby girl Image Credit: Social Media

‘He wasn’t so lucky’ – a friend recount death of Atta in Christchurch mosque shootings.

Iraqi man Ghassan Alaraji, 35, who works as an osteopath in Auckland, speaking to media said he witnessed Elayyan’s death in one of the videos posted online by the gunman, Brenton Harrison Tarrant.

“It showed a young chap running towards the perpetrator trying to tackle him to stop him from shooting,” Alaraji said.

“Just before that happened, the perpetrator shot him. That was my friend Atta.”

He described watching the video as “very saddening”.

Alaraji, who’s travelled from Auckland to show his support to the grieving families, said Olayyan was a kind man, successful businessman, loving father, and a good husband. He was a member of the Futsal Whites, New Zealand’s national futsal team.

“He was trying to help and protect the others from being shot, but unfortunately he wasn’t so lucky,” Alaraji said.

“He was very, very brave.”