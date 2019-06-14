Tibor Nagy says there is a deep mistrust between rival parties in Sudan

Dubai: The US seeks a civilian-led government acceptable to the Sudanese people, Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Tibor Nagy, said during a telephonic press conference with the media.

Washington’s newly appointed special envoy to Sudan, Donald Booth, and Nagy, met military council chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Thursday.

Al Burhan told the envoys that Sudan and its people had a positive view of US efforts to reach a political settlement, according to a statement released by the military council.

Sudan’s ruling military council Thursday for the first time admitted it had ordered the dispersal of a Khartoum sit-in, which left dozens dead, as US and African diplomats stepped up efforts for a solution to the country’s political crisis.

Protesters had staged the weeks-long sit-in outside army headquarters in Khartoum, first calling for the ouster of veteran leader Omar Al Bashir then for the military council that took his place to hand power to a civilian administration.

But on June 3, days after talks between protest leaders and the military collapsed, armed men in military fatigues broke up the camp in an operation that doctors said left 120 people dead. The health ministry has put the death toll for that day at 61 nationwide.

After talks with the military council, Nagy said, there was willingness from within to hold those responsible accountable.

“Mediation is necessary because the two parties mistrust each other,” Nagy said, adding that the events that took place on June 3, prompted the US to appoint a special envoy.

“We believe African Union and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed are good mediators and our role is to support their efforts. Our focus is on the outcome,” he said.

Washington said Booth had been named to help craft a “peaceful solution” to the crisis that has rocked the northeast African country.

The Alliance for Freedom and Change umbrella protest movement said its leaders had briefed the two US officials on Wednesday on the need for a transparent investigation into the June 3 killings.

They also called for the withdrawal of “militias” from the streets in Khartoum and other towns, the lifting of an internet blockade and the establishment of a civilian administration, it said in a statement.

The African Union, which suspended Sudan following the crackdown, said global efforts were being made to resolve the crisis.