Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: The Palestinian leadership condemned Monday a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudanese leader Abdel Fattah Al Burhan in Uganda, labelling it a "stab in the back".

"This meeting is a stab in the back of the Palestinian people... at a time when the administration of (US) President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu are trying to liquidate the Palestinian cause," Saeb Erekat, secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organisation said in a statement carried on official news agency WAFA.