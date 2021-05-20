Cairo: Lebanon has appointed caretaker Defence Minister Zeina Akkar as the country’s caretaker foreign minister, replacing Charbel Wehbe who sparked a massive uproar by making allegations and offensive remarks against the GCC countries.
Lebanese President Michel Aoun signed a decree appointing Akkar as a caretaker foreign minister, Lebanese state media said, after Aoun accepted Wehbe’s resignation.
Wehbe submitted his resignation Wednesday amid fury after he hinted during a TV interview that the Gulf countries had brought Daesh terrorists into the region, an allegation that drew massive denunciation and official protests.
Economic crisis
He derogatorily called a Saudi analyst a “Bedouin”, referring to the culture of the Arabian Peninsula. Lebanon is in the grip of an acute economic crisis and political deadlock.
A caretaker government has been in place in the country since August in the aftermath of a deadly explosion at the Beirut port. Prime minister-designate Rafik Al Hariri has failed since October to stitch together a new cabinet due to divisions among rival factions.