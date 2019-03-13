Dozens of Israeli soldiers stormed Al Aqsa compound and assaulted a number of worshippers

Palestinian Muslim women stand on a plaza next to the Golden Gate near Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem's Old City Image Credit: Reuters

Jerusalem - Israeli forces closed the gates of East Jerusalem's flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque amid clashes with Palestinians, according to a Palestinian official on Tuesday.

"Dozens of Israeli soldiers stormed Al Aqsa compound and assaulted a number of religious figures," Firas Al Dibs, a spokesman for the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, a Jordan-run organization responsible for overseeing the city's Islamic sites, said in a statement.

He said Al Aqsa mosque director Sheikh Omar Kiswani and Sheikh Wasef Al Bakri, the acting supreme judge of the Islamic Courts of Jerusalem, were among those attacked by Israeli police.

He said Israeli forces attacked with batons dozens of Muslim worshippers near the Dome of the Rock mosque in the compound.

"At least five Palestinians were arrested and taken into custody for investigation," al-Dibs said.

There was no comment from Israeli authorities on the report.

Al Azhar Al Sharif on Tuesday condemned Israel's closure of Al Aqsa Mosque and attack on Palestinian worshipers.

Tension has mounted in Jerusalem since last month, when Israeli police briefly sealed the Al-Aqsa compound's Al Rahma Gate, located adjacent to the eastern wall of the Old City, sparking angry Palestinian demonstrations.

In the weeks since, the Israeli authorities have banned scores of Palestinians - including religious officials - from entering the Al-Aqsa, which for Muslims represents the world's third holiest site after Mecca and Medina.