Jerusalem: Israel's military said its air force struck on Saturday thousands of rocket launchers in southern Lebanon that posed an "immediate" threat, as fears grew of all-out war with Lebanese group Hezbollah.
Israeli aircraft "struck thousands of launcher barrels that were ready for immediate use to fire toward Israeli territory" as well as "approximately 180" other, unspecified targets, a military statement said.
Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel barracks
Meanwhile, Hezbollah said it fired rockets at two military positions in northern Israel on Saturday, as the Israeli military was carrying out new strikes against them.
In separate statements, the Iran-backed group said it fired "a salvo of Katyusha rockets" each at two Israeli barracks "in response" to Israeli attacks "on steadfast southern villages and civilian houses".
AFP correspondents reported heavy Israeli strikes in several areas of south Lebanon.