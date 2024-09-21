Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel barracks

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said it fired rockets at two military positions in northern Israel on Saturday, as the Israeli military was carrying out new strikes against them.

In separate statements, the Iran-backed group said it fired "a salvo of Katyusha rockets" each at two Israeli barracks "in response" to Israeli attacks "on steadfast southern villages and civilian houses".

Firefighters battle the blaze at the site where rockets fired from Lebanon hit, in Kadita on the outskirts of Safed near the border with Lebanon on September 21, 2024. Image Credit: AFP