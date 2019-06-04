US resident Zakka was arrested in 2015 during visit to Iran

Beirut- Iran is to free a Lebanese national held since 2015 and sentenced to 10 years in jail on charges of spying for Washington, the foreign ministry in Beirut said Tuesday.

Nizar Zakka, a resident of the United States in his 50s, was arrested in September 2015 during a visit to Iran, where he was convicted the following July.

The foreign ministry, quoted by Lebanon’s official news agency NNA, said Zakka was pardoned at the request of Beirut as a gesture for this week’s Eid holidays.

At the time of his arrest, state television in Iran charged Zakka had “deep ties to military and intelligence services of the United States”, Iran’s arch-foe.

It broadcast photographs of a man in military uniform it said was of Zakka at an American base.

The report on his imminent release following almost four years of detention comes at a time of heightened US-Iranian tensions.