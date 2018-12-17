“The visit comes amid early signs of a thaw between the Syrian government and some Arab states that have spent seven years opposed to President Bashar Al Assad and, in their view, gotten little to show for it,” Sam Heller, a Senior Analyst at the International Crisis Group, told Gulf News in an email. “The central forum for Syria negotiations has lately been the Astana talks, in which three non-Arab guarantors are seemingly making deals over Arabs’ heads. This was the apparent context for Bahraini Foreign Minister Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmad Al Khalifa’s warm [exchange of] greetings with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Al Mua’alem at the UN General Assembly in September, which Shaikh Khalid later justified publicly in terms of reasserting an Arab role in Syria. It makes sense, then, that discussions with Al Bashir in Damascus revolved around pan-Arabism and Arab causes.”