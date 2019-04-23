It is unclear what implications the summit would have on the current situation in Sudan

Cairo: African leaders meeting in Cairo agreed to give Sudan’s ruling military council more time to implement democratic reforms, Egypt’s President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi said on Tuesday.

The states had agreed to give “more time” to carry out these measures with the help of the African Union, Al Sissi said in his closing remarks at the summit.

It was unclear what implications the summit would have on the current situation in Sudan, where the situation is getting more tense by the day.

Sudanese protest leaders Sunday suspended talks with military rulers, after the army failed to meet their demand for an immediate transfer to civilian rule.

The protest leaders had planned to name members of a civilian body to take over from the ruling military council which took power on April 11 after ousting veteran leader Omar Bashir.

Protest leaders say the civilian council would form a transitional government to rule Sudan for a four-year term, followed by elections.

“All we hope for is to be ruled by civilians and get rid of the military rule,” said protester Ehsan Abdallah.

The military council has made some concessions to the protesters by agreeing to demands such as detaining Bashir and releasing many political prisoners and demonstrators.