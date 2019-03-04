Car rams into soldiers in West Bank, troops shoot and kill 2 inside

An Israeli Merkava tank parked near the border with Lebanon, after the area was declared a closed military zone by the Israeli army. Image Credit: AFP

Jerusalem - Israel says a Palestinian vehicle targeted Israeli soldiers on a highway in the West Bank, prompting troops to open fire, killing two Palestinians inside.

The military says an officer and border policeman were injured when the Palestinian car rammed into a group of Israeli troops, running them over on a road outside a village near the city of Ramallah. The officer was seriously injured and hospitalized.

The military says a third Palestinian inside the car was wounded and taken into custody.

Since 2015 Israeli forces have killed over 260 Palestinians.