The reshuffle at the Pentagon will only exacerbate already deep concern in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which evolved from its Cold War role opposing the Warsaw Pact to support U.S. military action in Afghanistan. After Trump initially failed to recommit the U.S. to the alliance's mutual-defense pact and withdrew from the Paris climate accord, it fell to Mattis to reassure allies: "Bear with us. We will still be there, and we will be there for you."