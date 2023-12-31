Dubai: US Navy helicopters sank three of four small boats used by Iranian-backed Al Houthi militants to attack a merchant vessel in the southern Red Sea on Sunday, US central command (CENTCOM) said on social media platform X.
Helicopters from the USS Eisenhower and USS Gravely, responding to distress calls from the Maersk Hangzhou, returned fire on Al Houthi boats in self-defence and sank three of the vessels with no survivors. The fourth boat fled the area.
Maersk also confirmed the report of an incident involving Maersk Hangzhou after the vessel had passed through the Bab Al Mandab Strait en route from Singapore to port Suez, Egypt.
It said it will pause all sailings through the Red Sea for 48 hours.
The crew was safe and there was no indication of fire onboard the vessel that was fully manoeuvrable and continued its journey north to Port Suez, Maersk said.
Al Houthi militants in Yemen have stepped up attacks on vessels in the Red Sea to show their support for Palestinian Islamist group Hamas fighting Israel in Gaza.