Dubai: A Saudi plane skidded off its course after landing in the Philippines at Manila's Ninoy International Airport, Saudia Airlines said.
The airline said that its Boeing 777 flying from Riyadh to Manila (flight sv862) on June 20 skidded off its course leading to the terminal and stopped in the sandy area after landing safely at Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
Passengers and cabin crew were unharmed.
Saudia noted that the plane was moved to its position in the terminal, and is now subject to technical evaluation by the competent authorities in preparation for its return to service after full assurance of its safety