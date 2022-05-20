Cairo: Saudi Arabia will start in July enforcing a decision that will make uniform mandatory for taxi drivers, a Saudi newspaper has reported.
The decision, taking effect on July 12, obligates operators of taxis in the kingdom to provide their drivers with a uniform endorsed by the Public Transport Authority, added Sabq.
The drivers will have to appear clad in the uniform while on duty and treat customers well, it said.
According to taxi regulations, violating cabbies will face a fine of SR500 each.
The step aims to upgrade passengers’ transport service and create an investment-friendly environment, the paper said.