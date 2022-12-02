Dubai: An Oman football fan has come under fire after appearing in a video, vowing to divorce his wife if the Saudi National Team loses its match against Mexico.
A video of the football fan has gone viral on social media, showing him swearing to divorce his wife if the Saudi National Team loses its match against Mexico a few hours before the two teams played.
However, Mexico beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 in World Cup Group C on Wednesday but fell agonizingly short of reaching the last 16 on goal difference.
It is not yet known whether the Omani fan has divorced his wife, but the entire incident has caused a social media uproar, with many users calling on football fans to be mindful and separate sports from their personal lives.