Dubai: Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman on Wednesday issued a royal decree with regard to 2023 official holidays for the state administrative apparatus, government agencies and private sector establishments on religious and national occasions.
According to the decree, the holidays include the Islamic New Year, the Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday, Al Isra Wal Miraj, the National Day of the Sultanate, Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha holidays.
The decree stipulates that the first of Muharram is an official holiday to mark the Islamic New Year, while the 12th of Rabi Al Awal is a holiday to observe the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). Al Isra Wal Miraj is observed on 27th of Rajab.
The National Day celebrated on November 18 and 19 will be a holiday. January 11 is a holiday marking the anniversary of Sultan Haitham’s Accession Day.
Eid Al Fitr holidays will be celebrated from the 29th of Ramadan to the 3rd of Shawwal. The Eid Al Adha holiday falls on Dhu Al Hijjah 9-12.