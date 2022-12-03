Dubai: The Oman Aviation Academy (OAA), the country’s first flight training academy, has opened its main headquarters at Sohar Airport.
The aviation academy aims to provide a high standard of civil and military aviation training in the Middle East and Africa region.
Now fully operational, the Academy boasts a campus designed to international standards. Featuring a total built-up area of 35,000 sq metres, the facility will have a capacity to accommodate around 150 students per annum and is equipped with state-of-the art training systems, including four flight simulators.
The academy includes an integrated control tower building, an aircraft parking apron, an aircraft maintenance building, and a residential complex for students.
The Omani Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has accredited Oman Aviation Academy (OAA), awarding it the first Approved Training Organisation (ATO) certificate last month.
OAA is a joint venture between Oman National Investments Development Company (TANMIA), The Omani Authority for Partnership for Development (OAPFD), Airbus Helicopters, Al Hosn Investment Company and the Ministry of Defence Pension Fund.
Based on a purchase agreement with Diamond Aircraft Austria in October 2019, the Academy has acquired six single-engine DA40 NG and two twin-engine DA42-VI at its facility in the Sohar Airport.
Oman Aviation Academy (OAA) has also received FTD-1 including FNPT-II/MCC qualification in April 2022. EASA performed the qualification on the MPS Boeing 737 MAX FTD. The simulator is located at Sohar Airport in Oman and is the first of its kind in the region.