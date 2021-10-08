Omani volunteers clean homes affected by the Cyclone Shaheen in Al Khaburah city of Oman's Al Batinah region on October 8, 2021. Image Credit: AFP

Muscat: Oman has announced an immediate relief of 1,000 riyals ($2,600) for families affected by the Tropical Cyclone Shaheen as rescue and relief efforts continue on a war-footing.

The Ministerial committee set up by a royal decree, specifically for assessing the effects and losses due to the cyclone, which is assessing the damage, is expected to recommend further aid and measures for the families impacted by the cyclone.

Towns in the interior regions, including Khaboura, that bore the brunt of the severe weather condition, are being served by the teams of civil defence authority, the NCEM (National Committee for Emergency Management) and Royal Oman Police. Food, water, and other essential supplies are being delivered to these places through helicopters.

The municipality teams have begun the restoration work on roads.

The NCEM has also announced that hotel apartments with rations for families residing in areas where electricity service could not be restored, will be provided.

Many banks and companies have announced their donations and contributions for the nation-building efforts of the government. Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), Oman’s leading gas exploration and production company has announced 10 million riyals towards relief efforts of the country. The Central Bank of Oman has announced 7 million riyals, Oman LNG 6 million and Bank Muscat has donated one million riyals and has allocated about 20 million riyals as interest-free loans to affected customers in the governorates of North and South Al Batinah.