Kuwait City: The official spokesman of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Abdullah Al Sanad, said they will begin vaccinating domestic workers starting on June 19.
All those who hold an Article 20 visa are considered domestic workers, thus they will be receiving messages for their vaccine appointments shortly.
The move comes as Kuwait received the third shipment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine last week.
Travel and vaccine
On Thursday, Kuwait’s Cabinet of Ministers announced that vaccinated expats can enter starting August 1. The decision comes after Kuwait enforced a travel ban on non-Kuwaitis back on February 7.
While expats are only allowed in if they are vaccinated, Kuwait said that domestic workers do not need to be vaccinated to enter the country.
Mass vaccination
Within a week, more than 180,000 citizens and residents received their second dose of the Oxford vaccine.
The jabs are being given out across 30 centres in Kuwait, including the Al Jaber Causeway bridge drive-thru vaccination centre.
The Ministry of Health indicated how many total doses have been administered for over a month now. But, according to health officials who spoke with local media, in the next few days, Kuwait is expected to have administered a total of 3 million doses.
Kuwait has granted emergency authorisation for the Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The latter is yet to arrive in the country.