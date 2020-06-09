Several studies published on the subject of transmission of flu on board

Dubai: Before COVID-19 crippled global travel, the airline industry used to move about 5.5 million passengers per day, or over 2 billion passengers per year.

The recent SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, however, has grounded up to 95 per cent of the world’s commercial planes.

Several studies had been published on the subject of transmission of infectious diseases on board an aircraft.

Experts point to this one fact: Air travel has been associated with the intercontinental spread of new emerging viruses, both via importation of cases and through in-flight transmission.

In 2016, the scientific journal Epidemiology published a review of all the studies available at that time on flu transmission on aircraft.

The study dissected 14 peer-reviewed publications on the subject, describing the follow-up of 2,165 (51%) of 4,252 traceable passengers.

We break it down for you, alongside similars studies on the subject. Here’s what we found so far:

Q: Will I get sick if I sit next or close to someone who is ill?

The risks of infection when sitting next to an “index case” (infected individual), on a passenger plane had been subject of numerous studies.

A study (published on March 8, 2017) done by Vicki Stover Hertzberg and Howard Weiss on the Annals of Global Health shows there is a ∼6% risk to passengers seated within the 2-rows of infected individual(s).

Moreover, the researchers stated there is ∼2% risk to passengers seated beyond 2-rows from the infectious individual.

Q: What is the transmission rate — or the “secondary attack” rate — on board?

A study published in Epidemiology states that out of 2,165 (51%) of 4,252 traceable passengers, there were 163 “secondary cases” identified.

This resulted in an overall “secondary attack rate” among traced passengers of 7.5 per cent.

Of these secondary cases, 68 (42 per cent) were seated within two rows of the “index case” (infected passenger).

Data were available for 239 of 278 (86%) of passengers on the flight, of whom six were considered infectious in-flight and one immune. The attack rate (AR) was 10 of 232 (4.3%).

There was no evidence that the AR for those seated within two rows of an infectious case was different from those who were not, the study concluded.

Q: What’s the 2-row rule for infectious disease transmission on aircraft?

According to another study, the primary transmission risk that goes with air travel for most respiratory infectious diseases is associated with sitting within two rows of an infectious passenger. It’s been a long-standing guidance by public health agencies.

Q: What about droplets from sneezing or coughing, and the duration of flight?

The Lancet study states that large droplet and airborne mechanisms “probably represent the greatest risk for passengers within the aircraft because of the high density and close proximity of passengers.”

Besides proximity, the spread of contagion to other hosts is dependent on other factors — including infectiousness of the source; pathogenicity of the microorganism; duration of exposure; environmental conditions (ventilation, humidity, temperature); and host-specific factors such as general health and immune status.

A study by the Florida State University states that passenger movement patterns in airline cabins also pose a risk of transmission. In response to the 2014 Ebola outbreak that grounded hundreds of international flights, the FSU team set out to understand the mechanics of how infectious diseases can spread on high-occupancy aircraft.

How these factors affect risk of disease transmission within the aircraft cabin is unclear, the researchers noted.

Q: What is the WHO guidance on “contact tracing”?

Current WHO guidance recommends contact tracing of passengers seated within two rows of a case of influenza during air travel.

There are studies, however that does not support current 2-row rule of the WHO guidance regarding the contact tracing of passengers.

Q: What’s the role of on-board ventilation/filtration system?

A World Health Organization (WHO) study stated that the ventilation system on board of aircraft plays a crucial role in keeping infectious diseases at bay.

A functional ventilation system, high-efficiency particulate air filters, and a high air-exchange rate (15 times per hour) is “assumed” to be even more preventive than negative-pressure isolation rooms for multidrug-resistant tuberculosis cases.

The researchers cited a study comparing the risk for an upper respiratory infection during air travel in 50% recirculated versus 100% fresh air found no difference between the two groups.

Commercial aircraft fitted with currently used environmental control system to manage the air flow helps minimise risks for passengers — other than sitting within close proximity to an index patient.

Q: What happens when the ventilation system does not work when a flight is delayed more than 30 minutes without the passengers deplaning?

The researchers stated that while in-flight risk for airborne transmission “seems to be minimal”, ground delays without adequate ventilation do pose a significant risk.

This is also reflected in a statement by the US Department of Transportation: “If the ventilation system is not operating, passengers should not stay aboard the plane for long time (i.e., more than 30 minutes).”

A potential risk of transmission of influenza via aerosol is also present with a “high attack” rate associated with a ground delay of 3 hours without operational ventilation system.

Q: So what is the risk of communicable disease being transmitted on board aircraft?

Quick answer: It's difficult to determine.

In a 2005 The Lancet study, researchers Alexandra Mangili, MD Dr Mark A Gendreau, MD stated that the risk of disease transmission within the confined space of the aircraft cabin is “difficult to determine”.

This is due to insufficient data, which prohibits analysis, which would allow an idea of the probability of disease transmission for each respective contagion.

Many studies were compromised by reporting bias caused by incomplete passenger manifests, which complicated risk assessment.

The Lancet, however, stated: The environmental control system used in commercial aircraft seems to restrict the spread of airborne pathogens, and the perceived risk may be greater than the actual risk.

“Commercial airlines are a suitable environment for the spread of pathogens carried by passengers or crew.”

Q: So are you saying, then, that cabin air cleaner than city air?

In general, yes. The Lancet study was also confirmed by a study published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) showed that the concentration of microorganisms in the cabin air is much lower than in shopping malls and the air terminal.