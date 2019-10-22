Karolis Mieliauskas got his gear from a specialist factory in Finland that used to manufacture equipment for border control officers who stand still in -30 degrees. Image Credit: Supplied

Shards of light pierce his eyes, while the wind is slashing at him mercilessly and without aim. In the distance the frost-bitten horizon blushes before exploding into a sky of blue.

Karolis Mieliauskas is happy; he is an experiment.

In the 1,000km he biked past, there’s a section with high mountains, where the road becomes very narrow, says Mieliauskas. There is the side wind which is not good in those temperatures – this is something you can only experience once you are on a bike or bicycle.

He’s on the World’s Coldest Bike Ride, from Lithuania to Oymyakon in Russia, the coolest habitable place on earth. “One of the [reasons] was to experience the cold and actually to make an experiment with myself, where I [wanted to see] how the mind reacts to the cold and what kind of signal it gives to the body,” he tells Gulf News over the phone from his hometown in Druskininkai, Lithuania.

For this, he has decided to ride 5 hours a day in temperatures that range from a freezing -52-degrees C to a slightly less freezing -42-degrees C down the “Road of Bones” in Siberia. [The road was so named because of the cost of human lives it took to make the path in the era of the Soviet Union.]

“This is completely unpaved road, completely covered in snow, ice and stones,” Mieliauskas explains. It’s February 2019 and at this time of the year even the bears are shy and sleepy; it’s their time to hibernate.

For Mieliauskas, this sort of ride – where he goes through about 1,000km a day - is one of a long string of such trips. “Sometimes,” he explains, “I spend 12-15 hours a day [on a bike], sitting with a straight spine.” It’s meditative.

In deep Sibera, mainly pine forests and you see a lot of white snow and sunshine.

And it’s this trance-like state where “I go into myself so completely” that things like temperature fluctuations, food, emotions fade. “I go so deep into myself that emotions, feelings are already external circle,” he explains.

It takes Mieliauskas 5 days to reach Oymyakon; on this, the last day, he’s riding at 130km/h, to “feel the real cold”. “Basically, here even perfect gear is not enough [to protect you],” he says.

“Oymyakon” in the local language means 'unfrozen water'.

The experiment is right on schedule.

On this grueling journey, he is accompanied by two vans - one that serves as a garage for the bike overnight, because “in those temperatures you can’t switch off the engine. If you stop, the next time you can only start in spring,” he explains ; 4 people from Lithuania, including his son; and 2 guides from Oymyakon.

Mieliauskas stayed in a tent to push his limits some more.

Food en route

It’s important to be in prime condition, healthy, strong, and alert while riding. Mieliauskas says of a typical ride: “[When] I have done about 500km [in the] afternoon somewhere I eat a little snack. I normally don’t eat a lot of food during the day. And it’s just to keep me riding, otherwise food is sometimes too energy consuming, so I am keeping it very light, drinking water,” he explains. So what does he eat? A snack bar, or a protein bar, or sometimes, a bar of Snickers.

Jump in, why not

When Mieliauskas reaches the edge of Oymyakon, he smiles, ready to take on the next self-administered test.

Mieliauskas likes to swim…in very, very cold water back home and he’s curious. “I like to say that I like to swim in cold water doesn’t matter if it’s winter or any other period of the year. And especially, I like to make it spontaneous, nothing is inside of me is prepared for that and I do it on a regular basis,” he explains.

And so, he wonders, what would the difference be between wadding in water during -10 degrees back home and when it’s -52 degrees on the outside.

Deep breaths, plunge, splash.

When you swim in the water, body generates the heat and it’s enough for 3-5 mins to stand and clean yourself, he says.

“It’s basically the same,” he laughs. “If I saw it’s extremely cold it’s not true, if I say it’s not cold, it’s also not true. And the only chance to understand this is to put yourself in the water,” he says.

Early days

Mieliauskas’ love for riding bloomed over a summer when he was 12. “I was 12 years old and it was a scooter. I was a child in the woods and just playing around,” he recalls. Later, it became a passion and passion easily slipped into a career. But that doesn’t mean that he’s not aware or careful about the impact of what he does on his family, “If I would not have the support of my loved ones, it doesn’t work. I couldn’t go,” he says in a matter-of-fact tone.

“I gave a promise to my wife – [when] it was the coldest ride – if it will be too cold, I will stop riding and if it is too dangerous or if I will be too tired, whatever I [don’t] keep riding. Doesn’t matter how strange it could look from the side, but my wife knows what I mean,” he explains. “I will keep my promise.”

Finally home

It’s October, and Mieliauskas is home after a second trip – dubbed “Around the World in 40 Days” – where he rode from Druskininkai, past Siberia, before heading to the US, UK and back. And Mieliauskas is already preparing for his next big adventure.

Next trip Image Credit: Supplied

Come November, he will ride through the sandy shores of Goa all the way to Kanyakumari, in India. That’s about 1,266.3km. It will be a temperate winter for Mieliauskas – warm, humid and quite unlike his previous paths.