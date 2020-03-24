A worker wearing a face mask transfer food from one to an other truck in Versailles, west of Paris, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Image Credit: AP

French authorities reported 240 new deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday for a total of 1,100, an increase of 28% that made France the fifth country to cross the 1,000-fatalities threshold after China, Italy, Iran and Spain.

Health agency director Jerome Salomon told a news conference that the total number of infections in France had risen to 22,300, a 12% jump in 24 hours.