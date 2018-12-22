Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui, @adnansid1, wrote on Instagram: “Dowry is denied vehemently but it’s a practice that is still prevalent in today’s society. It’s like a continuous fire that has engulfed the lives of so many women and families across the globe and continues to do so. Women are making waves in every field then why are they still crushed to this day in the name of dowry? It’s important to educate today’s youth and curb this practice. Let’s fight for this cause and take a pledge that we will say no to dowry. #stopjahezkhori”