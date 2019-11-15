Rizvi requested other Muslims also to donate for the cause

New Delhi: Describing the recently announced Supreme Court judgement on the Ayodhya issue as the “best possible verdict,” Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizmi on Friday donated Rs51,000 (Dh2,656) for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“Now preparations are on for the construction of a grand temple at Ram ‘janmasthan’ (birth place). Since Lord Ram is the ancestor of all of us, Muslims also, Rs51,000 is being given to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas towards temple construction,” Rizvi told media.

He said Shia Waqf Board will help in the construction of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“Hindu deity Ram is ‘Imam-e-Hind.’ It is a matter of pride for devotees of Ram world over and also in India that a temple will be constructed at his birth place,” he emphasised.

Rizvi requested other Muslims also to donate for the cause.

“About a year back too, I had donated Rs11,000 at a workshop on Ram temple. The idea is to start a precedent for the people from both Muslim and Hindu communities to start assisting in construction of temples and mosques if we want harmony. I would request other Muslims to also come forward and assist in the construction of Ram temple,” he said.

Rizvi said the donation for construction of Ram temple was given from profits received from a movie made on Ram temple by his company — Wasim Rizvi Films.

Last week, the apex court had cleared the way for construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. The unanimous verdict by the bench directed the union government to allot a separate five-acre plot to Sunni Waqf Board to build a mosque.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Friday said it was taking legal opinion on whether or not to accept a five-acre land by the government.