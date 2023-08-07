Chandrayaan-3 is the ISRO's follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission
Byju’s has missed multiple deadlines to rework the debt
The court said Gandhi's conviction impacts not only him, but also the rights of electorate
Move allowing bureaucrats to overrule an elected state chief minister sets wrong precedent
Meetings between Tesla and Indian officials are being kept tightly under wraps
The terrified students are seen crying in the video, believed to be shot by a student
Parents, students urged to cross-check authenticity before enrolling in any course
Plane with 170 passengers that took off from Kochi for Sharjah returns in latest incident
Electronics imports range between 7% to 10% of the country's total merchandise imports
UPI enables 24/7 mobile money transfers year-round to meet customers' immediate needs
The police have registered a case and taken up investigation
The company will acquire land close to the technology hub of Bangalore to build its plant
The acquisition by Ambuja is likely to be announced as soon as Wednesday
Move comes after drug regulators inspected Indore-based Riemann Labs
State tops country with 46 five-star hotels, outshining Maharashtra which has 40
Labourers were working on Samruddhi Expressway when tragedy happened