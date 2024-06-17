Quito: At least six people were killed and 30 others remained missing after heavy rains triggered a landslide in a tourist region of southern Ecuador, authorities said Sunday.

The emergency occurred in the municipality of Banos de Agua Santa, a picturesque area in Tungurahua province near the base of an active volcano.

"Due to the rains in the sector, there was a landslide of a magnitude that affected people and machinery," the National Secretariat of Risk Management said in a message to media.

It gave an initial toll of six dead, 30 missing and another six people injured.

Several seaside resorts were closed, along with the main road into the area.

Torrential rains began on Saturday night and carried into Sunday, hampering rescue efforts.

"Weather conditions are not favorable" for clearing the road, warned state emergency agency ECU 911.

Several rivers in the region were on the verge of overflowing, images sent to AFP by local residents showed.