“We’re not going to allow this in Nogales,” Mayor Arturo Garino, a Democrat, said at the meeting, which was recorded and streamed on the internet. “We have children who live right next to it, 10 feet away from it.” Garino said his city was very safe, and he did not want the eyesore and safety hazard of the wire to ruin the community’s healthy economy. He planned to file a lawsuit over it.