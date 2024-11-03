Washington: Rapper Cardi B has fired back at Tesla CEO Elon Musk after he recently called her a "puppet" for the Kamala Harris campaign, as reported by Deadline. Musk’s comments came after he shared a clip of Cardi B’s speech in support of Harris on X (formerly Twitter), where he wrote, “Another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words. The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy.”

Cardi B quickly responded, “I’m not a puppet, Elon. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents who had to work their ass off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, a product of Section 8, a product of poverty, and what happens when the system is set up against you. But you don’t know anything about that. You don’t know one thing about the American struggle. P.S. Fix my algorithm.”