Rare Nike trainers sold for $437,500 in New York
The 1972 Nike Waffle Racing Flat Moon Shoes were designed by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman
More from Americas
150m brace for scorching heat in US east
People were urged to stay hydrated, watch out for the sick and elderly
Southwest planes collide on Nashville airport tarmac
Airline officials say no injuries were reported
Why safe deposit boxes aren’t so safe after all
There are 25 million safe deposit boxes in US, and they operate in legal grey zone
2 killed, 19 injured in Chicago shootings
Three of the 19 shooting victims were in serious and critical condition
Zoological park welcomes alligator with pizza, music
The 4-foot, 18-pound American alligator named Chance became an instant sensation
New shark species squirts glowing clouds from pockets
It's only third out of more than 500 known shark species that may squirt luminous liquid
Mother convicted of deaths of girls found in Colorado
They were banished to a car without food or water by members of a doomsday religious group
1 killed when Alaska flight aborted on takeoff
The others who were on the floatplane appear to have non-life-threatening injuries
'El Chapo' enters US supermax prison in Colorado
The jail Guzman is to be housed in was built in 1994 and located in a remote desert
NSA contractor who stole secrets gets 9 years in jail
Police found documents and data stored on computer equipment at his home and in the trunk
Trump disavows 'Send her back!' chant as Omar defiant
President chides supporters who chanted 'Send her back!' at North Carolina rally
Trump to nominate Eugene Scalia as labour secretary
Eugene Scalia is currently a partner with Gibson, Dunn and Crutcher's Washington office
US places sanctions on international network
Sanctions on five people and an international network of companies
Case studies on hunger from around the world
More Indians becoming obese, number of undernourished decline