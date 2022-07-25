Dubai: From Sharjah to Port of Spain, these three Indian batters continue to torment West Indies. Sanju Samson (67), Shreyas Iyer (63) and Deepak Hooda (42) set a huge score against West Indies in the fifth-place playoff match in Under-19 World Cup at the Sharjah Stadium in 2014. The three were instrumental in chasing a difficult target against West Indies in the second One Day International at Port of Spain on Sunday with Samson (54), Shreyas (63) and Hooda (33). On both occasions, Nicholas Pooran’s half-century went in vain while the left-hander also had the misfortune of being the skipper this time around. Also the final two overs of the nail-biter had even the cool Rahul Dravid got pretty tensed and was passing on the message to the team during the chase.
Credit: BCCI