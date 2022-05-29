Watch: Gulf News experts discuss Real Madrid’s 14th Champions League title success

Videos

Watch: Gulf News experts discuss Real Madrid’s 14th Champions League title success

Vinicius Jr’s second-half strike gave Real Madrid victory in the Champions League final against Liverpool in Paris last night. Jurgen Klopp’s bid to claim the trophy for the Reds for the seventh time ended in bitter disappointment as Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois produced a great individual performance to secure the Spanish giants their 14th European cup triumph. Gulf News football experts discuss last night’s action.

