President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday received condolences on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; in addition to a number of sheikhs, ministers, senior officials and crowds of mourners.
UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed
Foreign dignitaries and UAE officials were among those who offered their condolences