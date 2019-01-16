Daily Business Wrap - Anxious pound traders await May’s fate

Pound has been all over the place in terms of performance. The British currency was down 0.3 per cent early, and then up more than 1 per cent only to trade steady at 1.2860 against the dollar in the afternoon. Theresa May’s government will face the no-confidence motion against her government later today after facing defeat in Brexit deal vote with a huge margin, the worst since 1920’s for a government. Emirates NBD announced stellar results for 2018. Emirates NBD on Wednesday reported a net profit of Dh10 billion for 2018, up 20 per cent year on year. The bank achieved another milestone as total assets surpassed Dh500 billion for the first time.