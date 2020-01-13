So far, around 2,590 proposals have been submitted for new bus routes. 413 voters supported the opening a bus route from Al Qusais to Al Maktoum International Airport. Also, 148 users voted for opening Gold Souq-JAFZA bus route.

“This initiative is in line with RTA’s efforts to keep pace with the latest trends of the industry and play a pioneering role in the region. We are focusing on leveraging public transport services, considering it a key tool of driving the development of the emirate. We have added a new feature to RTA Dubai app so that we can benefit from the public feedback in upgrading the public bus network,” said Adel Shakeri, Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency.