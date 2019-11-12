There is a risk of the heel getting caught in floor mat or under the pedal

Dubai: Motorists driving with high heels can be a traffic hazard, especially around schools, in Dubai, a Dubai Police official has said.

Brigadier Saeed Hamad Bin Sulaiman, Director of Al Rashidiya Police Station and Head of Schools Security Initiative, said observation of motorists around schools had pointed to mistakes committed by female drivers because they were wearing high heels or they failed to estimate a safe distance between vehicles.

“The majority of traffic accidents around schools are due to individual mistakes on the part of drivers, mainly women, because they are either wearing high heels or fail to estimate a safe distance between vehicles,” he said.

However, the number of fatal accidents caused by women in Dubai decreased by 66.6 per cent during the period from January 1 to September 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, according to Dubai Police stats.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said female drivers caused 91 traffic accidents which led to the death of three people and 129 cases of injury in 2019, a decrease from 2018 when 120 traffic accidents were reported, resulting in nine deaths and 182 cases of injuries.

Statistics indicated that women accounted for 9.4 per cent of total accidents in Dubai, and in terms of the traffic death index, were responsible for 3.2 per cent of fatal traffic accidents.

While men are considered to be more dangerous on the roads due to their tendency to speed or reckless road behaviour, women have been found to break traffic rules as they tend to get distracted while driving, police said.

“Women have shown more caution while driving during these nine months. The stats on their side, as its rare to see reckless female drivers violating traffic instructions on purpose compared to male drivers,” said Brig Al Mazroui. However, wearing high heels and driving could take a toll.

In August, the UAE Ministry of Interior reported that the number of road traffic deaths in the UAE had fell by 34.2 per cent in five years, down from 712 in 2014 to 468 in 2018.

Statistics also indicated that the number of serious traffic accidents decreased by 24.1 per cent, down from 4,895 in 2014 to 3,712 in 2018, despite a significant increase in the number of vehicles on the nation’s roads.

The ministry said that the UAE has achieved one of the highest levels of global traffic safety in recent years by reducing the number of accidents and resulting deaths, while making great strides towards meeting the national index, which is set to reduce mortality to three per 100,000 by 2021.

Why heels are a bad idea while driving

There is space between the bottom of your foot and the pedal which make you hit the brake and miss or hit the fuel pedal.

Those who put on heels while driving have a tendency of only using the tip of their toes to press the pedals which might not provide adequate force particularly when braking in an emergency situation.

The thin heel pose the risk of the heel getting caught in the floor mat or stuck under the pedal making it difficult for a motorist to press the brake to avoid a collision.

What women drivers say

Reem Ahmad, a 31-year-old Iraqi driver, said she always carry flat shoes in the car when she is behind the wheel.

“It is difficult for me to drive with high heels. Once, I was so close to hitting a car in front of me in a traffic jam when my heels got stuck in the mat. After that, I decided to keep a pair of flats in my car so I could put them on when I’m driving,” she said.

Aisha Sultan, 23, an Emirati student at Zayed University, said that she drive sometimes with high heels.