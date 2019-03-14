Follow traffic rules to stay safe on the road Image Credit: Shutterstock

Maintain distance between two cars

To avoid rear-end collisions, drivers must maintain at least two seconds’ distance in an ideal driving condition. - Khalid Javaid, Training and Technical Consultant, Emirates Driving Institute

Driving too closely behind another car can be dangerous as it doesn’t give a driver enough time to observe and react. The likelihood of a rear-end collision increases if drivers don’t maintain the safe distance, failing to halt the car when the vehicle ahead stops abruptly. To avoid rear-end collisions, drivers must maintain at least two seconds’ distance in an ideal driving condition. This gives a driver the minimum time to observe and react, allowing them to control and stop the vehicle when there is an emergency.

Say no to tailgating

Drivers should know that when they are tailgating someone, they are inviting a panicked or aggressive response, neither of which is likely to be safe for all involved. - Sharahabeel Noushad Master Trainer, Dubai Driving Centre

The need to tailgate usually comes from impatience and the belief that your journey is more important than that of other motorists. This is driving very close to the rear of another car to try to make it move out of your way. This aggressive behaviour often accompanies honking or flashing headlights, leading the other driver to react in an unpredictable way. Drivers should know that when they are tailgating someone, they are inviting a panicked or aggressive response, neither of which is likely to be safe for all involved. It also removes your own ability to stop if traffic ahead of you suddenly brakes, massively increasing the chances of a crash resulting in injury or even death.

Check before changing lanes

Most newly trained drivers think the pace of the vehicle should be diminished while changing lanes. This becomes a vital reason to ram into other vehicles, which are already running on speed in that lane. - Samadullah Noorjan, Instructor, Santana Driving School, Abu Dhabi

Some drivers have very weak decision-making powers, which becomes a key cause for accidents while changing lanes. They cannot judge the right moment to pull out from their lane and are stuck in a situation where they either crash into other vehicles that are moving ahead of them or are hit by cars that are running behind them. Most newly trained drivers think the pace of the vehicle should be diminished while changing lanes. This becomes a vital reason to ram into other vehicles, which are already running on speed in that lane. Also, the overconfidence of drivers about driving for a long period sometimes leads them into a situation of chaos. They usually pay less attention to the side and rear mirrors while pulling out from their lanes, leading to accidents.

Don’t overspeed

Motorists who are in a hurry should plan and manage their travel time by starting early and not rushing on the road. - Naik Mohammed, Instructor, Galadari Motor Driving Centre

The most common cause of speeding is to save travelling time when you are running late. This also leads to tailgating, bullying, jumping queues and other forms of reckless driving. However, a driver should know that almost all the traffic signals in the UAE are engineered in such a way that the green times are synchronised to open in respect to the specified speed limits and traffic volumes. Motorists who are in a hurry should plan and manage their travel time by starting early and not rushing on the road.

Understand the risks of sudden swerving

By swerving, a driver not only distracts himself but also other drivers on the road. - Bahadur Khan Afridi, General Manager Training, Belhasa Driving Centre