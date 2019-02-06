How about experimenting with this range of emotions instead: “Okay, my car broke down, but I didn’t bang my car into someone else’s. That is great! And I am not stranded in a secluded highway. That is great too! Help is just a call away. Isn’t that nice? Today is a weekday and I didn’t ruin my family weekend plan. Awesome!. Boss has agreed to delay the meeting till I reach back at work. Amazing! Really, how lucky I am to have discerning colleagues at work. I truly feel lucky. I am a lucky fellow! Actually, I am an amazing fellow! “