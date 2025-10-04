Weekend Digest: UAE visa rule updates, Emirates update, Asia Cup chaos, DXB’s big win and more

Here’s your roundup of the top trending stories making headlines this weekend
From major travel updates and policy changes to sports drama, this weekend’s headlines have it all.
Emirates has banned power banks onboard flights, while Saudi Arabia unveiled 12,000-year-old rock art in Al Nafud. India beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup, but the post-match trophy presentation descended into chaos. Infrastructure and development updates include the GCC Railway Project on track for 2030 and NMDC’s $610 million Manila Bay reclamation deal. Local highlights feature a Dubai student honoured for returning a Dh200,000 wallet and a Kerala expat winning the Big Ticket. The UAE also rolled out updated visit visa rules, introduced new visa categories, set October fuel prices, and issued traffic alerts, while DXB’s record baggage accuracy and US consular updates made global headlines.
Whether you’re tracking travel updates, celebrating local heroes, or following international developments, here’s your weekly roundup of the top stories you need to know—keep scrolling to stay in the loop.
From 1 October 2025, Emirates passengers can no longer use power banks in-flight, citing lithium battery safety risks. In-seat charging is available, and travellers are advised to fully charge devices before flying, especially on long-haul routes. Read more
The Heritage Commission discovered 176 life-size carvings in the Al Nafud desert, depicting camels, ibexes, horses, gazelles, and extinct aurochs. Dated 11,400–12,800 years ago, the art sheds light on prehistoric lifestyles and cultural links in the Arabian Peninsula. Read more
India beat Pakistan by five wickets in Dubai, but the post-match presentation descended into chaos. The trophy was mysteriously removed, delaying proceedings for nearly an hour. Indian players celebrated symbolically, overshadowing standout on-field performances. Read more
The hour-long hold-up stemmed from ACC and BCCI negotiations over whether ACC President Mohsin Naqvi could present the trophy to India, leaving teams and fans perplexed. Read more
The Gulf Railway Authority confirmed the 2,117 km GCC Railway Project connecting six member states remains on schedule for completion by December 2030. Updates were shared at the Global Rail 2025 conference in Abu Dhabi. Read more
Essa Abbas Muhammad Abdullah of Dubai Secondary School received a police award for returning a lost wallet containing cash and a cheque under the “We Reach You to Thank You” initiative. Read more
The ICP introduced new visa categories and revised sponsor income requirements: Dh4,000 for first-degree relatives, Dh8,000 for second- or third-degree relatives, and Dh15,000 for friends. Changes target talent in technology, AI, entertainment, and tourism. Read more
Shiju Muthathian Veettil, a bartender in Dubai for 13 years, won Dh50,000 in the weekly Big Ticket e-draw after eight years of regular entries, celebrating alongside colleagues. Read more
ICP added four visa types for AI specialists, entertainment professionals, cruise workers, and humanitarian purposes to attract global talent and boost economic growth. Read more
Dubai International Airport handles 63 million bags annually with 99.8% accuracy—only two mishandled per 1,000 passengers. The secret: a skilled, coordinated team managing an extensive underground conveyor network. Read more
Abu Dhabi-based NMDC secured a 30-month contract to reclaim 130 hectares for an eco-friendly waterfront city in Manila Bay, marking its first major Philippines project and expansion in Southeast Asia. Read more
Effective 1 October: Super 98 petrol Dh2.77/L, Special 95 Dh2.66/L, E-Plus 91 Dh2.58/L, Diesel Dh2.71/L. Rates remain until the end of the month. Read more
Passport, visa, and citizen assistance services will continue in GCC countries, India, and Bangladesh, though some domestic support functions are suspended. Read more
King Faisal Street exit to Al Wahda Street is closed for road improvement works. Drivers should plan alternative routes. Read more
Approved UAE residents can obtain visa-on-arrival or a GCC resident eVisa for Oman via airports, land borders, or the ROP portal. Others must apply through a travel agent, embassy, or sponsored family visa. Read more
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox