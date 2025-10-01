US government shutdown: What it means for passport, visa services in GCC, India, Bangladesh

American embassies clarify how passport, visa operations will go on during funding lapse
Dubai: US embassies across the Gulf region and Asia have begun alerting residents about reduced operations following a lapse in government funding, forcing the US government to shut down and adding fresh uncertainty to the world’s largest economy.
The US Mission to the UAE on Wednesday announced on social media platforms X and Facebook that regular updates would be suspended during the appropriations lapse that has affected operations.
"Due to the lapse in appropriations, this account will not be updated regularly until full operations resume, with the exception of urgent safety and security information," the Embassy in Abu Dhabi stated.
At the time of publication, similar notices about reduced communication updates on social media have appeared on the social media accounts of American diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, India and Bangladesh, signalling a coordinated response to the funding gap affecting federal operations.
Despite the shutdown, most embassies have reassured applicants that passport and visa processing will continue depending on the situation.
“At this time, scheduled passport and visa services in the United States and at U.S. Embassies and Consulates overseas will continue during the lapse in appropriations as the situation permits," missions in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, India and Bangladesh stated.
The embassies added: "We will not update this account until full operations resume, with the exception of urgent safety and security information."
Residents with upcoming appointments or urgent travel needs have been directed to the official State Department website at travel.state.gov for the latest information on embassy operating status and service availability.
The lapse in appropriations affects numerous US government agencies and services, though essential functions deemed critical to safety and security typically continue during such periods.
