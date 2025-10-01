GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

US government shuts down: What it means, who is affected

A budget standoff in Congress has led to a federal government shutdown

Last updated:
Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor
3 MIN READ
US government shuts down: What it means, who is affected
AP

Dubai: The US federal government has officially shut down on October 1 after Congress failed to pass a spending bill before the September 30 deadline.

Although Republicans control both Capitol Hill and the White House, they still needed Democratic votes in the Senate to keep the government running. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and his party demanded that any funding bill include an extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, while GOP leaders pushed for a short-term, seven-week funding extension with added security money for federal institutions.

With no compromise in sight, the shutdown went into effect on October 1. But unlike past standoffs, this one could play out differently. President Donald Trump and his Office of Management and Budget (OMB) have signalled they may use the shutdown as an opportunity to permanently cut federal jobs and programs that don’t align with Trump’s priorities.

“We have the authority to make permanent change to the bureaucracy here in government,” OMB Director Russell Vought said on Fox Business, suggesting agencies could downsize staff rather than merely furlough them.

This is not Trump’s first shutdown battle. The longest one in US history lasting 35 days occurred during his first term, from December 2018 to January 2019.

What is a government shutdown?

Every year, Congress must approve funding for federal agencies. When lawmakers fail to agree on a full budget or a temporary extension (a continuing resolution), non-essential government services are forced to close until funding resumes.

Since no appropriations bills were passed this year, the current standoff has triggered a full shutdown.

What will stop and what will continue?

Essential services such as border security, air traffic control, the military, and law enforcement will continue, but many workers will be required to do their jobs without pay.

  • Agencies like the FDA will face limits on inspections and oversight.

  • The Department of Education will furlough most staff but continue processing student aid and grants.

  • Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid payments will not stop, though some administrative functions may slow down.

  • Airline travel could face disruptions due to staffing shortages in the FAA and TSA.

  • National parks may remain open but without visitor services, as seen in past shutdowns.

Who is hit hardest?

Federal workers: About 900,000 could be furloughed without pay, while many more deemed “essential” will keep working unpaid until funding is restored.

Contractors: They risk losing pay permanently, since unlike federal employees, they are not guaranteed back pay.

Everyday Americans: Delays could hit passport services, immigration hearings, small business loans, food stamp distribution, and more.

How does this affect the economy?

Government shutdowns carry a real cost. The 2018—2019 shutdown drained $3 billion in economic activity that was never recovered, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Markets often react with uncertainty, while consumer spending and business confidence take a hit.

This time, the stakes are high. Federal workers’ paychecks, airline operations, food assistance programs, and even economic data releases — like the monthly jobs report — will be disrupted.

The US Travel Association has warned Congress that the shutdown will cost $1 billion a week in lost travel spending and strain an already stretched workforce.

The bottom line

Shutdowns have become a recurring feature of Washington’s political battles, but this one may prove especially painful. With the Trump administration openly signalling cuts and layoffs, the impact could go far beyond temporary furloughs — affecting workers, families, and the economy at home, and raising concerns abroad about America’s political stability.

With inputs from CNN

Ashfaq Ahmed
Ashfaq AhmedManaging Editor
Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news.   He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat.    He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A traffic sign is seen near the White House.

US government shuts down: Thousands of jobs at risk

1h ago2m read
The US government hurtled toward a Wednesday shutdown as Democrats had the votes to block a Republican stopgap funding package that didnt address their demands, the latest sign that neither party was likely to fold in the final hours before a federal funding deadline. .

US government shuts down amid funding deal collapse

3m read
Trump blamed Democrats over the stalled talks and threatened to punish the party.

Trump says US government will 'probably' shut down

3m read
The fountain was temporarily shut down for a comprehensive programme of refurbishment.

Dubai Fountain reopening date revealed

1m read