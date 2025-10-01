US government shuts down: What it means, who is affected

Although Republicans control both Capitol Hill and the White House, they still needed Democratic votes in the Senate to keep the government running. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and his party demanded that any funding bill include an extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, while GOP leaders pushed for a short-term, seven-week funding extension with added security money for federal institutions.

Shutdowns have become a recurring feature of Washington’s political battles, but this one may prove especially painful. With the Trump administration openly signalling cuts and layoffs, the impact could go far beyond temporary furloughs — affecting workers, families, and the economy at home, and raising concerns abroad about America’s political stability.

Government shutdowns carry a real cost. The 2018—2019 shutdown drained $3 billion in economic activity that was never recovered, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Markets often react with uncertainty, while consumer spending and business confidence take a hit.

Essential services such as border security, air traffic control, the military, and law enforcement will continue, but many workers will be required to do their jobs without pay.

This is not Trump’s first shutdown battle. The longest one in US history lasting 35 days occurred during his first term, from December 2018 to January 2019.

“We have the authority to make permanent change to the bureaucracy here in government,” OMB Director Russell Vought said on Fox Business, suggesting agencies could downsize staff rather than merely furlough them.

With no compromise in sight, the shutdown went into effect on October 1. But unlike past standoffs, this one could play out differently. President Donald Trump and his Office of Management and Budget (OMB) have signalled they may use the shutdown as an opportunity to permanently cut federal jobs and programs that don’t align with Trump’s priorities.

